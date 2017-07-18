BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking says HY pretax profit of 2.5 mln stg

July 18 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc:

* Announces a half yearly profit before tax of 2.5 mln stg, compared with a loss in prior year of 2.4 mln stg

* "With uncertain economic and political times ahead we remain cautious in our decision making"

* Interim dividend per share 14 pence(H1 2016: 13p)

* HY net assets £234 mln (H1 2016: £282 mln)

* HY customer loans £879 mln (H1 2016: £657 mln), increased by 34 pct

* HY customer deposits £1,229 mln (H1 2016: £940 mln), growth of 31 pct

* HY assets under management £1,001 mln (H1 2016: £797 mln), up by 26 pct