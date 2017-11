Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* Arbutus’ LNP licensee Alnylam initiates rolling submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. Food and drug Administration (fda) for Patisiran

* Says Alnylam expects to submit final clinical data for Patisiran by year end