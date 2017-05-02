BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 2 Arc Document Solutions Inc
* Arc Document Solutions reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 sales fell 4.7 percent to $98.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.29
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.04
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company