FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-ARC Document Solutions qtrly adjusted EPS $0.06
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-ARC Document Solutions qtrly adjusted EPS $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - ARC Document Solutions Inc:

* ARC Document Solutions meets or exceeds revised financial guidance for full year 2016

* Quarterly sales fell 5.7 percent to $98.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.29

* ARC Document Solutions - "as reflected by our forecast for 2017, we expect disruption from changes we've made to soften sales in first half of year"

* ARC Document Solutions - "prudent investments in our overall sales and marketing structure will likely mute our full-year financial performance"

* ARC Document Solutions - "even if we experience sales disruptions early this year, we still anticipate continuing strong cash flow for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.