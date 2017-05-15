BRIEF-ARCA Biopharma Q1 loss per share $0.48

May 15 (Reuters) - Arca Biopharma Inc

* Arca biopharma announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Arca biopharma - current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund operations, at its projected cost structure, through end of 2017

* Arca biopharma inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $19.2 million as of march 31, 2017, compared to $23.5 million as of december 31, 2016

* Arca biopharma-expects g&a expenses in 2017 to be higher than in 2016 as it increases administrative activities to support genetic-af clinical trial