BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences, Vilmorin & Cie say current jv arrangement not best structure to carry out future collaboration

April 7 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences - co and Vilmorin & Cie have determined that current jv arrangement is not best structure to carry out their future collaboration

* Arcadia Biosciences - co transferred to U.S. owned subsidiary of Vilmorin & Cie, co's entire membership interest in Limagrain Cereal Seeds - SEC filing

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc - U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Vilmorin & Cie transferred to co 1.8 million shares of co's common stock held by it Source text: (bit.ly/2ohEsTe) Further company coverage: