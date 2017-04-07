FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences, Vilmorin & Cie say current jv arrangement not best structure to carry out future collaboration
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences, Vilmorin & Cie say current jv arrangement not best structure to carry out future collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences - co and Vilmorin & Cie have determined that current jv arrangement is not best structure to carry out their future collaboration

* Arcadia Biosciences - co transferred to U.S. owned subsidiary of Vilmorin & Cie, co's entire membership interest in Limagrain Cereal Seeds - SEC filing

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc - U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Vilmorin & Cie transferred to co 1.8 million shares of co's common stock held by it Source text: (bit.ly/2ohEsTe) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.