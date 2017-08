April 24 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS:

* Q1 net profit of 240.3 million lira ($67.15 million) versus 155.7 million lira year ago

* Q1 revenue of 4.63 billion lira versus 3.53 billion lira year ago

* Sees more than 20 percent growth in revenue in Turkish Lira in 2017

* Sees 2017 EBITDA margin at c. 11 percent‍​ Source text for Eikon: ,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5783 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)