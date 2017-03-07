BRIEF-Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility

March 7 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc

* Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility

* Transaction will increase Arch's percentage interest in storage-to-vessel coal transloading facility from 22 percent to 35 percent

* Terminal has an estimated 22-million-ton annual throughput capacity

* Purchased additional capacity for approximately $7.2 million through an auction process held by existing owner peabody energy

* Says transaction will augment its throughput capacity from 4.8 million tons to 7.7 million tons