May 12 (Reuters) - ARCHOS SA

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 25.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PERFORMANCE OF THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR DOES NOT CURRENTLY ALLOW TO SEE GROWTH IN 2017, ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* EXPECTS TO BOOST SALES FOR Q2 WITH SMARTPHONES AND URBAN MOBILITY SEGMENTS