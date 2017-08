March 29 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 1,710,669 new ordinary shares issued by Archos SA to be listed on Euronext paris as of March 31, following conversion of non listed convertible bonds

* 218,000 new ordinary shares issued by Archos SA to be listed on Euronext Paris as of March 31 in free allocation Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)