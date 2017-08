Feb 23 (Reuters) - Archrock Partners Lp:

* Archrock Partners reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $135.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archrock Partners Lp - earnings will stabilize in first part of year and begin to recover in later part of year