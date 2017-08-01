FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Archrock reports Q2 loss of $0.10/shr
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Archrock reports Q2 loss of $0.10/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc

* Archrock, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archrock Inc - contract operations revenue was $151.1 million in Q2 of 2017, compared to $150.0 million in Q1 of 2017

* Archrock Inc qtrly revenues $198 million versus $204.1 million

* Archrock Inc - expect to see solid year-over-year growth in year-end 2017 operating horsepower and full year aftermarket services revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.