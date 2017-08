May 11 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS:

* Q1 2017, GROUP'S REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 68% LESS COMPARED TO REVENUE OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016

* SAYS IN Q1 2017, GROUP'S OPERATING LOSS (=EBIT) WAS 0.2 MILLION EUROS AND NET LOSS 0.3 MILLION EUROS

