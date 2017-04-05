PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 5 Arconic Inc :
* Announces cash tender offers by citigroup global markets Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC for up to $1 billion of co's outstanding debt securities
* Says cash tender offers is for up to $1 billion principal amount of arconic's outstanding debt securities
* Purchasers are offering to purchase any and all of co's 6.500% notes due 2018 and 6.750% notes due 2018
* Purchasers also offering to purchase co's 5.720% notes due 2019 up to $500 million less the amount tendered and accepted in 2018 offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds quotes from head of research at Lipper) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, April 13 Investors' risk aversion was on display this week as geopolitical tensions sent new money into safe-haven assets such as government-Treasury as well as gold funds, Lipper data revealed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds attracted $1 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, with $396 million going into U.S.-based government-Treasury funds, Lipper da