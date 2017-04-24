FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Arconic postpones annual meeting date

* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017

* During past two weeks, company has been engaged in extensive discussions with Elliott Management Corp to resolve pending proxy contest

* Arconic board believes that a settlement with Elliott on reasonable terms could benefit all shareholders

* In light of resignation of Klaus Kleinfeld, his nomination for election at annual meeting has been withdrawn

* Company indicated in settlement discussions that it is willing to select two of Elliott's director nominees to join board

* Will amend and supplement proxy statement and white proxy card to reflect revised slate of director nominees

* If two Elliott nominees are appointed to board, there will be eight independent directors who have joined board within past 15 months

* On April 24, 2017, board of directors sent an e-mail to Paul Singer of Elliott Management

* Any votes for Klaus Kleinfeld previously submitted on a white proxy card will be disregarded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.