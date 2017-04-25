FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arconic Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
April 25, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Arconic Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* Arconic reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "aerospace market is continuing its transition to new platforms where we are strongly positioned"

* Arconic Inc - affirm guidance for full year 2017 provided at investor day last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $12.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arconic says in Q1, impact of higher aluminum prices was more than offset by ramp down from North American packaging business at Tennessee operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

