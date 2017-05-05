UPDATE 1-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
May 5 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
* Also purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse includes $2 million in aggregate principal amount of Arconic's 6.500% Senior Notes
* Purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup, Credit Suisse $79.5 million in principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2018
* Arconic inc says in total, its actions in 2017 have resulted in reduction of its total debt by about $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.
BERLIN, May 22 The German Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Berlin should have an interest in not isolating itself with its stance on Greece and the question of debt relief for Athens.