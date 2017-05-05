May 5 Arconic Inc:

* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date

* Also purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse

* Remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse includes $2 million in aggregate principal amount of Arconic's 6.500% Senior Notes

* Purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup, Credit Suisse $79.5 million in principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2018

* Arconic inc says in total, its actions in 2017 have resulted in reduction of its total debt by about $800 million