March 30 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes

* Pricing of U.S.$265 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2027

* New notes will be issued at a price of 100.000%. New notes mature on April 4, 2027