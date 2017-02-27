BRIEF-Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 billion Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
Feb 27 Ardagh Group:
* says has priced a total offering of $2.2 billion, upsized from an initial $1.9 billion in response to strong demand
* coupons of 2.750% on 7-year secured euro debt and 5.750% on 8-year unsecured us dollar debt represent new lows in funding costs for the group
* says transaction will be immediately earnings accretive, with a reduction in annual interest payments ofapproximately 22 million euros
* says intends to continue its de-leveraging, through EBITDA growth, as well as the use of cash generated from operations and the proceeds of its planned IPO to repay debt
* 750 million euros senior secured notes March 2024 coupon 2.750%; $715 million senior secured notes Sept 2022 coupon 4.250% ; $700 million of add-on6.000% senior notes due february 2025, priced at 101.5 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.