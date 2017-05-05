May 5 Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx reports first quarter 2017 operating results and highlights recent progress

* Ardelyx Inc - on track to report data from t3mpo-1 phase 3 trial of tenapanor in ibs-c in q2 2017

* Ardelyx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S