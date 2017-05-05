BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree
May 5 Ardelyx Inc:
* Ardelyx reports first quarter 2017 operating results and highlights recent progress
* Ardelyx Inc - on track to report data from t3mpo-1 phase 3 trial of tenapanor in ibs-c in q2 2017
* Ardelyx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.59
* Ardelyx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
May 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as a rise in oil prices offset concerns regarding ongoing political turmoil in the United States.