3 months ago
BRIEF-Ardelyx reports successful phase 3 t3mpo-1 trial of tenapanor
May 12, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ardelyx reports successful phase 3 t3mpo-1 trial of tenapanor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx reports successful phase 3 t3mpo-1 trial of tenapanor in patients with IBS-C

* Ardelyx Inc - study achieves primary endpoint

* Ardelyx Inc - tenapanor was well-tolerated, consistent with experience across previous clinical trials

* Says it plans to assess the data alongside results from t3mpo-2, co's six-month phase 3 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

