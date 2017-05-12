BRIEF-Ardelyx reports successful phase 3 t3mpo-1 trial of tenapanor

May 12 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx reports successful phase 3 t3mpo-1 trial of tenapanor in patients with IBS-C

* Ardelyx Inc - study achieves primary endpoint

* Ardelyx Inc - tenapanor was well-tolerated, consistent with experience across previous clinical trials

* Says it plans to assess the data alongside results from t3mpo-2, co's six-month phase 3 study