5 months ago
March 15, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Arden Partners updates on possible offer by Dolphin for FIH Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Arden Partners Plc

* Possible offer by Dolphin for FIH Group

* Dolphin wishes to enter into a constructive dialogue with FIH and its major shareholder to make recommended offer in due course

* Written to board of FIH to request info to enable it to evaluate making cash offer, at premium to current offer by Staunton Holdings of 300 pence

* Dolphin is announcing this proposal as a means to encourage and to further this process

* Dolphin (together with its associated entities) holds 315,609 ordinary shares in FIH, representing 2.54 percent of fih's voting rights

* Dolphin does not currently intend to accept offer made by Staunton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

