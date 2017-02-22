FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group says "Dreamworld is expected to recover over course of time"
February 22, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group says "Dreamworld is expected to recover over course of time"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group

* "Main event continues to target positive growth for constant centres over longer term."

* Hy revenue and earnings "adversely" impacted by dreamworld tragedy, sale of health clubs & closure of kingpin crown for refurbishment during half

* "Main event us roll-out opportunity remains on track, supported by new centres continuing to deliver average first year ebitda returns on investment exceeding 30%."

* "Growth in bowling division is expected to continue"

* "Dreamworld is expected to recover over course of time"

* Main event constant centres are targeting low single digit revenue growth long term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

