Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group

* "Main event continues to target positive growth for constant centres over longer term."

* Hy revenue and earnings "adversely" impacted by dreamworld tragedy, sale of health clubs & closure of kingpin crown for refurbishment during half

* "Main event us roll-out opportunity remains on track, supported by new centres continuing to deliver average first year ebitda returns on investment exceeding 30%."

* "Growth in bowling division is expected to continue"

* "Dreamworld is expected to recover over course of time"

* Main event constant centres are targeting low single digit revenue growth long term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: