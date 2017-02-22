FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group says HY net loss of $49.4 mln vs profit of $22.7 mln
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 22, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group says HY net loss of $49.4 mln vs profit of $22.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group :

* HY revenue from ordinary activities down 5 percent to $317.2 million

* Interim distribution 2.0 cps

* HY net loss $49.4 million versus profit of $22.7 million

* As impact of incident, subsequent closure of parks, negatively impacted attendance; at 31 Dec 2016, group recognised an impairment write off to goodwill of $0.8 million

* As impact of incident, negatively impacted attendance; at 31 Dec 2016, group recognised an impairment write off to plant and equipment of $93.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Thomas)

