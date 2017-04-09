BRIEF-Ardent Leisure says Dreamworld recovery remains on‐track despite significant rainfall

April 10 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group

* Dreamworld recovery remains on‐track despite significant rainfall

* main event has recorded unaudited revenues of us$61.5 million for period from 1 january to 31 march 2017, up 25.1% versus pcp

* group has decided to add 8 main event centres in fy18 rather than 11 as previously guided

* longer‐term target of 200 main event centres remains unchanged.

* group believes overall recovery of theme parks remains on track.

* group continues to target low single digit main event constant centre revenue growth over longer term

* group believes there is a risk over time that under‐investment could have a negative impact on main event brand

* anticipates that all main event centres will eventually require some level of additional investment to refresh them over time

* recent cyclone that impacted east coast of australia resulted in a closure of dreamworld and skypoint for 1 day in late march, however no damage or flooding occurred

* During the period from 1 to 24 March 2017, theme parks recorded unaudited revenues of $3.1 million, down 34.3%