* during month of june 2017, ardent's theme parks visitation was down 30.5% and unaudited revenues were a$4.4 million
in june both visitation and revenue improved in comparison to those reported in may 2017 for ardents theme parks
* Comprehensive UK car insurance premium rises 18.5 pct in Q2 - Willis Towers Watson/Confused.com survey