FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on possible board changes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on possible board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group

* In early 2017 ardent initiated a process to review its 2015 master plan for dreamworld precinct

* Ardent board has not formed any view with respect to this request

* Ardent has appointed a town planner to assess feasibility of rezoning parts of precinct

* Ardent Leisure Ltd and Ardent Leisure Management announce in early may it was approached by representatives of Ariadne Australia (Ariadne) and Kayaal

* approach for Kayaal Trust with a request to appoint two directors to Ardent boards, being Gary Weiss and Kevin Seymour

* board believes it would be appropriate to consider appointing one or potentially two, us-based non-executive directors to Ardent board

* will continue to invest in dreamworld to facilitate its recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.