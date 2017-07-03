BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America reports 5 pct fall in June sales
* Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc says June 2017 sales of 7,625 units, down 5.0 percent over June 2016
July 3 Ardian:
* Closed the acquisition of a 44 percent stake in Société du Pipeline Méditerranée Rhône (SPMR), the refined oil pipeline network company, from Total and BP
* Following deal, Ardian will be the largest shareholder in SPMR alongside Trapil, ESSO, ENI, Petrofrance and Thevenin & Ducrot, who all remain invested in co
* Ardian Infrastructure has become largest shareholder in SPMR
* Reported June sales of 56,143 units versus 62,572 units