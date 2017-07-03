July 3 Ardian:

* Closed the acquisition of a 44 percent stake in Société du Pipeline Méditerranée Rhône (SPMR), the refined oil pipeline network company, from Total and BP

* Following deal, Ardian will be the largest shareholder in SPMR alongside Trapil, ESSO, ENI, Petrofrance and Thevenin & Ducrot, who all remain invested in co

* Ardian Infrastructure has become largest shareholder in SPMR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)