BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Arena Bilgisayar:
* Decides to set up a new unit Online Elektronik Ticaret Hizmetleri with 5.0 million lira ($1.38 million) capital
* Decides to set up a new unit Arena Telekomünikasyon Iletisim with 250,000 lira capital
* Says unit Paynet Odeme Hizmetleri decides to set up a new unit Paynet (Kibris) Ödeme Hizmetleri with 400,000 lira capital Source text for Eikon: , ,
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm