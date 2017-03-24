March 24 Arena Bilgisayar:

* Decides to set up a new unit Online Elektronik Ticaret Hizmetleri with 5.0 million lira ($1.38 million) capital

* Decides to set up a new unit Arena Telekomünikasyon Iletisim with 250,000 lira capital

* Says unit Paynet Odeme Hizmetleri decides to set up a new unit Paynet (Kibris) Ödeme Hizmetleri with 400,000 lira capital Source text for Eikon: , ,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6168 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)