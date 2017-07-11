BRIEF-ID Systems Inc says entered into definitive agreement to acquire all of assets of Keytroller
July 11 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to offer and sell $150.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to a unit of China's CITIC Ltd for $1.1 billion as it seeks to gain approval for its merger with DuPont from the country's antitrust regulator.