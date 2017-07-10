BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Arena pharmaceuticals reports positive topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension
* Safety data of phase 2 trial for ralinepag consistent with other drugs acting through prostacyclin receptor-mediated effects
* Says Ralinepag also demonstrated numerical improvement in 6-minute walk distance
* Primary efficacy analysis successful in phase 2 trial for Ralinepag; significant improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.