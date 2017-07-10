BRIEF-Myokardia files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by selling stockholders
* Myokardia Inc files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
July 10 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Arena pharmaceuticals reports positive topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension
* Safety data of phase 2 trial for ralinepag consistent with other drugs acting through prostacyclin receptor-mediated effects
* Says Ralinepag also demonstrated numerical improvement in 6-minute walk distance
* Primary efficacy analysis successful in phase 2 trial for Ralinepag; significant improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance
* Graphic Packaging completes acquisition of Carton Craft Corporation