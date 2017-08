BRIEF-Ares Capital purchases remaining SSLP loans, concludes JV

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ares Capital Corp:‍​

* Ares Capital Corporation purchases remaining SSLP loans and concludes joint venture

* Ares Capital-purchased remaining $1.6 billion portfolio of first lien senior secured loans outstanding at par plus accrued and unpaid interest & fees from SSLP​

* Ares Capital-after loan sale, ‍SSLP made final distribution of $1.7 billion to SSLP subordinated certificates, of which ares capital received about $1.5 billion​