March 7 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.09

* Ares commercial real estate corp- "board has authorized an increase in our q1 dividend to $0.27 per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: