May 30, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate says final maturity date of BAML facility was extended to May 25, 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement

* Ares commercial real estate-purpose of amendment to extend period during which acrc lender b may request individual loans under baml facility to may 24, 2018

* Ares commercial real estate corp - final maturity date of baml facility was extended by 12 months to may 25, 2021 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qDLmQo) Further company coverage:

