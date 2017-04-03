BRIEF-Ares Management announces formation of development capital resources

April 3 (Reuters) - Ares Management LP:

* Ares Management announces formation of development capital resources

* Ares Management -formation of development capital resources, an oil and gas co focused on providing development capital to North American E&P operators

* Ares Management LP - DCR has entered into a $300 million drilling partnership with endeavor energy resources

* Ares Management LP - DCR announced transaction with a non-Permian operator in which DCR will fund approximately $150 million in a drilling joint venture

* Ares Management LP - DCR to be led by Ronnie Scott, Matt Loreman and backed by funds managed by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: