March 8 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc:

* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing

* Ares Management Lp says have nominated Nathan W. Walton and Ronald Scott to serve as directors on Gastar Exploration board Source text: (bit.ly/2m3O0gE) Further company coverage: