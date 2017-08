Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argan SA:

* Bond issue of 25 million euros ($26.46 million) with interest of 2.65 percent with maturity of 5 years

* Issues 2,500 bonds with unit value of 10,000 euros, with interest rate of 2.65 percent per year and maturing on Feb 14, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)