FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-argenx FY loss widens to 21.4 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 15, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-argenx FY loss widens to 21.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - argenx:

* FY operating loss of EUR 21.4 million ($22.72 million) versus loss of EUR 15.6 million year ago

* FY loss for the period of EUR 21.4 versus loss of EUR 15.3 million year ago

* FY revenue EUR 14.7 million versus EUR 6.9 million year ago

* Aims to launch in 2017 the phase2 proof-of-concept study for ARGX-113 in itp in March 2017 as well as a phase 1 healthy volunteer study with a subcutaneous formulation of ARGX-113 during the second half of the year

* Cash position at end of the period is EUR 96.7 million versus EUR 42.3 million year ago

* Aims to launch in 2017 the phase 2 proof-of-concept study for ARGX-110 in relapsed/refractory cutaneous TCL in March 2017

* Aims to provide in 2017 an update on the recruitment status of both the mg and the itp phase 2 clinical trials for ARGX-113 during the second half of the year

* Aims to provide in 2017 an update on our phase 1/2 clinical trial in aml and the phase 2 clinical trial in ctcl for ARGX-110 during the second half of the year

* Plans to report in 2017 the full data of our finalized phase 1 clinical trial for ARGX-111 during the first half of the year

* Aims to announce in 2017 the launch of a novel pipeline program

* Anticipates in 2017 hiring more personnel and consultants to support the steady growth over the past year

* John de Koning, a former representative of the historic venture capital investors, will resign as board member

* Aims to announce in 2017 one or more innovative access program initiatives during the course of the year

* Board of directors to propose the appointment of a new independent board member, Tony Rosenberg to replace Eric Castaldi, who will remain CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.