ECB taper fears leave euro zone bonds battered and bruised
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
July 7 Argenx NV:
* ARGENX PRESENTS FULL DATA FROM ARGX-111 PHASE IB STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED CANCERS OVER-EXPRESSING THE MET PROTEIN AT BEST OF ASCO ASIA 2017 (SINGAPORE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
HAMBURG, Germany, July 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble cancelled an event with school pupils on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday due to the security situation in the city, organisers said.