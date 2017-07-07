South Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $42.235 bln in June
JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $42.235 billion in June from $42.016 billion in May, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
July 7 Argenx NV:
* ARGENX PRESENTS FULL DATA FROM ARGX-111 PHASE IB STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED CANCERS OVER-EXPRESSING THE MET PROTEIN AT BEST OF ASCO ASIA 2017 (SINGAPORE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tesla has a 100-day deadline to deliver on battery technology