5 months ago
BRIEF-Argenx to partner with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody
March 21, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Argenx to partner with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - ArGEN X BV:

* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases

* Differentiated antibody to address complement target

* Represents latest collaboration to stem from Co's innovative access program

* Granted option to license program after preclinical proof-of-concept

* Co and Broteio will jointly develop complement-targeted antibody to establish preclinical proof-of-concept using argenx's proprietary suite of technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

