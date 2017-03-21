BRIEF-Argenx to partner with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody

March 21 (Reuters) - ArGEN X BV:

* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases

* Differentiated antibody to address complement target

* Represents latest collaboration to stem from Co's innovative access program

* Granted option to license program after preclinical proof-of-concept

* Co and Broteio will jointly develop complement-targeted antibody to establish preclinical proof-of-concept using argenx's proprietary suite of technologies