March 9 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd

* On march 3, Co, units entered into a $325 million credit agreement - SEC filing

* New credit agreement replaced prior credit agreement dated as of March 7, 2014

* New credit agreement provides for $200 million revolving credit facility, commitments thereunder shall expire on March 3, 2022

* In connection with consummation of new credit agreement, Co borrowed $125 million as a term loan due on March 3, 2019