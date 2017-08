April 18 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* Argos reports interim results of the ADAPT trial and provides perspective on decision to continue the trial

* Argos Therapeutics Inc- continues to analyze data from trial and plans to meet with fda in may 2017

* Argos Therapeutics Inc- currently believes based on data it has reviewed that trial should be continued until completion