6 months ago
BRIEF-Argos says independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Argos says independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review

* Argos - IDMC concluded that study was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in combination treatment arm

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - is analyzing preliminary adapt trial data set and plans to discuss data with U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company plans to leave adapt trial open while company conducts its ongoing data review and discussions with FDA

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - IDMC noted that rocapuldencel-T was generally well-tolerated in trial

* Says based on analyses and discussions, will make a determination as to next steps for rocapuldencel-T clinical program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

