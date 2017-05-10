FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Argos therapeutics provides update on ADAPT trial following meeting with FDA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Argos therapeutics provides update on ADAPT trial following meeting with FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos provides update on its ADAPT trial following meeting with FDA

* Argos Therapeutics Inc- FDA agreed with company's plan to continue trial in accordance with current protocol to 290 events

* Argos Therapeutics - FDA agreed to review, protocol amendment to increase pre-specified number of events for primary analysis of OS beyond 290 events

* Argos - submitted information on analysis of interim data to fda, met to discuss future direction of ADAPT trial, rocapuldencel-t development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.