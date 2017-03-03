FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Argosy Property provides New Zealand Post House earthquake damage update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Argosy Property Ltd:

* Loss of rents for current year would have a net after tax impact of about NZ$1.85m, or 0.23 cents per share in period to 31 March

* Has obtained indicative estimate that reinstatement cost will be approximately NZ$50 million, based on a preliminary scope of works

* New Zealand Post House, Wellington sustained damage to building services in 7.5 magnitude kaikoura earthquake on 14 Nov 2016

* Sees no impact on March 2017 full year dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

