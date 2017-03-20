BRIEF-Arion Bank announces results of share placing

March 19 (Reuters) - Arion Banki Hf

* Arion Bank announces results of share placing

* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion

* As a result of the private placement, Kaupthing's interest in Arion Bank has reduced to 57.9% of the issued share capital of Arion bank

* In addition, the private placement agreements grant the investors options in respect of 437.2 million shares of Arion Bank

* Proceeds from transaction to be used to prepay ISK 84 billion secured note held by the Icelandic treasury