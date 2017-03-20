FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Arion Bank announces results of share placing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 20, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Arion Bank announces results of share placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Arion Banki Hf

* Arion Bank announces results of share placing

* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion

* As a result of the private placement, Kaupthing's interest in Arion Bank has reduced to 57.9% of the issued share capital of Arion bank

* In addition, the private placement agreements grant the investors options in respect of 437.2 million shares of Arion Bank

* Proceeds from transaction to be used to prepay ISK 84 billion secured note held by the Icelandic treasury Further company coverage: ,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.