April 11 Arista Networks Inc:

* Arista Networks - received letter from customs and border protection ruling that co's current products which contain redesigned EOS are not within scope of limited exclusion order issued by U.S. ITC

* Arista Networks - to address ITC'S findings, Arista released a new version of EOS for products, which CBP has determined is not covered by claims of '592, '145 or '537 patents

* Arista Networks Inc - CBP has issued instructions to U.S. Ports to permit entry of company's redesigned products for consumption and sale in United States.